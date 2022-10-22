Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,404 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,330,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,980,000 after acquiring an additional 75,826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,639,000 after acquiring an additional 205,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $171.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.19. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.