Xponance Inc. Purchases 4,425 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $135.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.08. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.