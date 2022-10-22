Xponance Inc. Purchases 6,556 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $67.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

