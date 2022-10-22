Xponance Inc. Purchases 7,168 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after buying an additional 925,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,220,000 after purchasing an additional 158,961 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,390,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,172,000 after acquiring an additional 384,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,690,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,314,000 after acquiring an additional 64,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

NYSE:ES opened at $72.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.58%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

