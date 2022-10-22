Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Nasdaq by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $185,329.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,859 shares of company stock worth $1,366,568. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Nasdaq Stock Performance
Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nasdaq Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
