Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 941.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,896 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.05 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.46%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

