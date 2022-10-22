Xponance Inc. Sells 10,306 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,306 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,421.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 16.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 19.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 13.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Henry Schein by 473.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $70.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.