Xponance Inc. Sells 35,813 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,813 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,754 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,778,000 after purchasing an additional 501,697 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,379,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,792,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,345 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.85.

FOX Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $29.43 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.88.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.