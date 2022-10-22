Xponance Inc. Sells 50,293 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,162 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 50,293 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in eBay by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in eBay by 982.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.03.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

