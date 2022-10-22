Xponance Inc. Sells 6,195 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 486,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,056,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 38.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Insider Transactions at Corning

Corning Price Performance

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.