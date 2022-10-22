Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,941,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,379,000 after purchasing an additional 366,628 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Avantor by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 250,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Avantor by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 170,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 35,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

Avantor Trading Down 0.3 %

Avantor stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

