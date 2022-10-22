Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 595 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $133.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $149.33.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

About Quanta Services



Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

