YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Up 5.7%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 18,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,258,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YPF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 75.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

