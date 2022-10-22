Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $111.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.43. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

