Zacks Research Comments on Lam Research Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lam Research in a research report issued on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $9.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.99. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $35.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q3 2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $9.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $35.37 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $369.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

