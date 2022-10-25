12,525 Shares in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KN. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $1,637,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Knowles by 3,753.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Knowles by 5.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,204,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after buying an additional 58,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Knowles by 46.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Knowles Trading Down 0.6 %

Knowles stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.