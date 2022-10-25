2,000 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $173.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.