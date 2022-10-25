2,094 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Equifax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after buying an additional 1,090,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,304,828,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,513,000 after buying an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Equifax by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,719,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $644,868,000 after acquiring an additional 121,484 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.33.

Equifax Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $157.00 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.08.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

