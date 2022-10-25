2,332 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $100.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.98. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $102.08. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,980,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

