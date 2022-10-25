33,460 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 65.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $222,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.2% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.43) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,264.20.

AZN opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09. The company has a market capitalization of $170.99 billion, a PE ratio of -134.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

