3,785 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Entegris by 35.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 21.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 6,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Entegris by 1.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,650,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,674,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average of $99.66. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.98 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

