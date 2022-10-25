48,786 Shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 327.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at $155,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.