9,393 Shares in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Varex Imaging by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VREX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $71,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,733 shares in the company, valued at $111,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $824.26 million, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

