Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 159.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.24.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $384.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.79 and its 200-day moving average is $399.91. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

