Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 2,297 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Diversified LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Home Depot by 8.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 1.9% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,759,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $283.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $289.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.54 and its 200 day moving average is $293.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Cowen started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

