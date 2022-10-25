Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 11.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in PPG Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 31.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $111.95 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

