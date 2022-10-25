AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. AGNC Investment updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.82-$0.86 EPS.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.18. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

