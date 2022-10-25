Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,352,000 after purchasing an additional 542,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,384,000 after purchasing an additional 388,721 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,501 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,587,000 after purchasing an additional 908,732 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.22.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.10). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

