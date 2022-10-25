Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $176,000 in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 350,025 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TDS opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.