Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 158,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,366,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 194.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

CME Group Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $172.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.04 and a 200-day moving average of $200.04. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.