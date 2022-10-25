Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 683 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.71. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $26.23.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $415.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 30.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMST. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

