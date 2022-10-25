Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

PINE stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 28,020 shares of company stock valued at $466,396. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 39.3% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 81.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.