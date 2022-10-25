Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Amcor worth $10,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 81.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 406.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 78.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

AMCR stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

