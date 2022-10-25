AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 640.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC stock opened at $150.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

