Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Atmos Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,395,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $101.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $122.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.