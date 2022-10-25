Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,092 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 31.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $1,348,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $290.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $306.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.36.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

