Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,455,000 after acquiring an additional 255,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

