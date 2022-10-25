Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 647 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 50.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 6.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.