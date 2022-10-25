Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $359,000 Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average is $74.70.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.