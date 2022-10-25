Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,975,000 after acquiring an additional 110,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,440,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.58. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CL King reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

