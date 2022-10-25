Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,297 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the second quarter worth $758,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at about $1,931,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 286.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,768 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 31,707 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLNG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Golar LNG Stock Down 1.4 %

Golar LNG stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.71 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 133.25% and a return on equity of 4.28%. Research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

