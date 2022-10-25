Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,302 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth $958,000. Palliser Capital UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth $3,807,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 24.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,846,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,002,000 after buying an additional 566,730 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

GFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

