Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 800 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,925,000 after buying an additional 127,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,168,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,357,000 after purchasing an additional 137,012 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,051,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,495,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,505 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average is $67.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

