Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $63,317.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,161 shares in the company, valued at $12,960,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $295.39 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.47.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

