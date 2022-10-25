Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

CRWD stock opened at $157.97 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $2,005,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

