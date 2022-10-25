Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,008 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.5% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.37.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

