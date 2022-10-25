Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,268 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI opened at $122.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.44 and a 200-day moving average of $171.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.68. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.