Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 1,789.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 540.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.94 and a 200 day moving average of $140.17.

Insider Activity

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,220 shares of company stock valued at $31,278,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Bill.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

