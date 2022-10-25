BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.13% of BioNTech worth $46,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in BioNTech by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $183.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

BioNTech Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $134.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.92. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $374.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $7.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 32.8 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.