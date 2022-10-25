Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $163,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAGCO Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

NYSE HD opened at $283.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.54 and a 200-day moving average of $293.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $289.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

